* UK housing market not overeating, says BoE policymaker
* Miles says slack in economy could be greater that BoE
forecasts
* "Range of views" among policymakers on size of output gap
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Andy Bruce
LONDON, Feb 17 Britain's housing market is not
overheating but interest rates will not remain at record lows
indefinitely, Bank of England policymaker David Miles said in an
interview on Monday.
Miles, a member of the Bank's Monetary Policy Committee,
told Bloomberg Television the amount of slack in Britain's
economy means there is no case for tightening monetary policy
right now and that "overheating" was not a good word to describe
the housing market.
Concerns about the rapid rise of the housing market prompted
the Bank of England to announce in November that it would scrap
the part of its Funding-for-Lending Scheme that supports
mortgage lending.
But the market is still underpinned by low interest rates
and the government's Help-to-Buy mortgage guarantee programme.
Miles said house prices were not yet rising at an
unsustainable pace and that net mortgage lending remained lower
than "you might expect in a well-functioning market".
"In terms of a generalised overheating housing market, I
don't think that's a good description of where we are," Miles
said, adding that national measures of house prices were being
distorted by those in the southeast and London.
"If you did get into a situation where the tools that the
Financial Policy Committee have seem not up to the job of
stopping overheating in the housing market, we would then turn
to the blunter instrument of using Bank Rate. We're a long way
from that."
The BoE had already said that when the time comes to tighten
monetary policy, it is likely to raise interest rates before it
sells any assets bought under quantitative easing. It has also
said any tightening will be gradual and limited.
Even though Britain's economy grew at its fastest pace since
the financial crisis in 2013, the Bank of England has said it is
in no hurry to raise interest rates as it tries to make sure the
recovery is entrenched before removing stimulus.
HOW MUCH SLACK?
Miles underlined that view on Monday, citing the large
degree of spare capacity in the economy that may be greater than
the BoE assumed in its latest set of economic forecasts.
He said the amount of slack was "towards the upper end" of
the 1.0-1.5 percent of gross domestic product estimated by the
Bank in its latest forecasts.
"It's possible that there is more than that," he said, and
added that there was a range of views among policymakers on the
size of the output gap.
"One shouldn't get the impression that everyone on the
committee is absolutely convinced it must be in that interval.
That was just the central estimate, if you will, of the
committee," he said.
Some fear a rate rise could derail that rebound given it has
been led by consumer spending and the housing market - two
sectors particularly sensitive to interest rate changes.
It was "important that there is a clear recognition by
borrowers and lenders that interest rates will not remain at
this level for many years to come," Miles said.
Economists polled by Reuters expect the first interest rate
hike to come next year, with a majority pointing to either the
second or third quarters.
Miles said investor expectations for a rate hike next year
and for the base rate to reach 2 percent by 2016 are "not
unreasonable," Bloomberg reported.
He also said he had not applied the role of deputy governor,
to be vacated by Charles Bean at the end of June.