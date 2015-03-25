* BoE's Miles says rates more likely to rise than fall - FT
* Miles sees "striking" absence of deflation pressure
* Shafik and Forbes expect low inflation to be temporary
* In contrast, chief economist flagged rate cut risk
(Adds detail from Miles interview, wraps in other policymaker
comments)
By David Milliken
LONDON, March 25 Three Bank of England
policymakers said on Wednesday they saw little chance of a cut
in interest rates in the face of tumbling inflation, distancing
themselves from the position of the central bank's chief
economist.
BoE chief economist Andy Haldane surprised some observers by
saying last week that a recent sharp slowdown in inflation meant
the bank was as likely as not to cut rates - a view previously
rejected by BoE Governor Mark Carney.
David Miles, a member of the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee
who repeatedly voted for more stimulus in 2013, said in an
interview with the Financial Times that deflationary pressures
were "striking by their absence" in Britain.
British consumer price inflation hit an all-time low of zero
percent last month, but the BoE has forecast that any foray into
negative territory will be fleeting as falling unemployment and
a gradual pick-up in wages should ensure strong consumer demand.
This contrasts with the situation in the euro zone, where
earlier this month the European Central Bank launched a
trillion-euro programme of bond purchases to bring sub-zero
inflation closer to its target of just under 2 percent.
Miles said he could imagine the BoE raising rates while
inflation was still significantly below its own 2 percent target
because of the long time-lag that interest rate changes need to
affect the economy and dwindling spare capacity.
"It is more likely than not that the next move in (interest
rates) will be up. Quite when that will come will depend on how
the data play out," he said.
Financial markets do not expect the BoE to raise interest
rates before the third quarter of 2016, several months later
than they had priced in a few weeks earlier.
Earlier on Wednesday, Kristin Forbes, another member of the
MPC, wrote in London's Evening Standard that low inflation would
be temporary and that monetary policy would need to be tightened
as Britain's economy recovered from the global financial crisis.
Deputy Governor Minouche Shafik, in an interview with a
local business magazine, said inflation was low due to temporary
factors such as a sharp drop in oil prices and stronger
sterling.
"The Monetary Policy Committee has rightly said we shouldn't
change interest rates in response to something that is
temporary," she told Kent Business magazine.
(Editing by Gareth Jones)