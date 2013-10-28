LONDON Oct 28 Bank of England Monetary Policy
Committee member David Miles said on Monday that a rapid rise in
interest rates before unemployment had fallen meaningfully would
damage Britain's economy.
"What we're going to do is not to increase interest rates
... as soon as we get a little bit of good news on the economy,
such as we've had over the last six months, because I think that
would be a pretty catastrophic strategy," Miles said in a BBC
radio interview.
Miles also said the storm which caused widespread disruption
and claimed two lives in southern England earlier on Monday
would have some impact on fourth-quarter economic output, but
would probably be no more than "a tiny blip".