LONDON, June 26 Bank of England policymaker David Miles reiterated his calls for more stimulus to help Britain's economy which is still weak.

"The recovery in demand and the level of growth in the UK remains pretty anemic, pretty weak, and it's appropriate to look to monetary policy to support growth even more," Miles said on Wednesday at a conference in London.

Miles has been in a minority of Bank of England policymakers who have argued for more bond-buying by the central bank.