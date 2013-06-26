BRIEF-National Bank of Kuwait Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 85.4 million dinars versus 78.9 million dinars year ago
LONDON, June 26 Bank of England policymaker David Miles reiterated his calls for more stimulus to help Britain's economy which is still weak.
"The recovery in demand and the level of growth in the UK remains pretty anemic, pretty weak, and it's appropriate to look to monetary policy to support growth even more," Miles said on Wednesday at a conference in London.
Miles has been in a minority of Bank of England policymakers who have argued for more bond-buying by the central bank.
* Q1 net profit 85.4 million dinars versus 78.9 million dinars year ago
* Q1 net profit 786,466 rials versus 1 million rials year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2oje6g6) Further company coverage: )