LONDON May 16 Britain's economy still looks set
for a gradual recovery but the turmoil in the euro zone poses a
risk, Bank of England Governor Mervyn King said on Wednesday.
"We don't know when the storm clouds will move away. But
there are good reasons to believe that growth will recover and
inflation will fall back," he told a news conference, presenting
the bank's latest forecasts.
"The economy will continue to face strong headwinds over the
forecast period," he said. "Underlying concerns about balance
sheets, especially in the financial sector with its exposure to
the euro area, mean that the path of recovery is likely to be
slow and uncertain."
In its Inflation Report, the bank forecast that inflation is
likely to remain above its 2 percent target for at least another
year, while growth will be subdued and vulnerable to the euro
zone debt crisis.
The BoE's forecasts represent a much slower fall in
inflation than it predicted just three months ago as well as a
weaker growth outlook, adding to Britons' gloom as their economy
struggles to recover from the financial crisis.
The figures come just after the central bank decided to halt
its programme of quantitative easing, reducing support for an
economy that has slipped back into recession and faces a
programme of drastic public spending cuts.