LONDON Dec 18 British banknotes will get a
tough new makeover from 2016 when plastic replaces the
traditional paper, enabling them to survive accidental spins in
the washing machine, the Bank of England said on Wednesday.
Britain will be the largest economy so far to adopt the more
durable polymer material for general banknotes, after 87 percent
of respondents approved the change in a public consultation.
The move will bring estimated savings of 100 million pounds
($162 million) over a decade. It will begin with five-pound
notes in 2016 at the earliest, with 10-pound notes arriving the
following year.
Polymer notes were first adopted by Australia in 1988 and
are now in use in more than 20 countries including Canada, the
homeland of new BoE governor Mark Carney.
The British ones will feature World War Two leader Winston
Churchill on the five-pound note and 19th-century author Jane
Austen on the tenner.
"Ensuring trust and confidence in money is at the heart of
what central banks do. Polymer notes are the next step in the
evolution of banknote design to meet that objective," Carney
said in a statement.
The notes will last about six years, more than twice as long
as paper, allowing the Bank to make savings of 25 percent.
Apart from passing the washing machine test, the notes are
more dirt-resistant than paper and consist of a transparent
plastic film coated with an ink layer which can be wiped clean.
They will be harder to fake thanks to features like a
transparent window.
Opponents of the move cited the slippery texture of the
polymer, which the BoE said would reduce over time but added it
would try to combat with raised print. The new notes also fold
differently to their paper counterparts.
The Bank added that the plastic notes would be 15 percent
smaller to become more in line with the size of other
international currencies and fit better in people's wallets.
The BoE originally decided to outsource banknote production
in 2003, awarding the first contract worth 40 million pounds a
year to De La Rue. The contract expires in 2015 and the
replacement is currently open to tender.
The BoE expects to enter a contract with Innovia Security to
provide the polymer material, for which the company would set up
a new production plant in 2016.
The BoE has issued paper banknotes ever since it was founded
in 1694, and there are currently around 2.9 billion in
circulation with a face value of about 58 billion pounds ($95
billion).