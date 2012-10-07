LONDON Oct 7 Gus O'Donnell, the former top
British civil servant, has decided not to apply to become the
next Bank of England governor, the Financial Times reported on
Monday.
Candidates have until 0730 GMT (8:30 a.m. British time) on
Monday to submit their applications, with a decision due by the
end of the year.
"You need a governor who desperately wants the job and is
willing to serve eight years," O'Donnell, 60, is quoted as
saying in the FT.
"I hope whoever is governor is supportive of monetary and
fiscal co-ordination. Yes, you need an independent governor, but
some things need the (Bank and Treasury) working together.
Quantitative easing is a classic example where governor and
chancellor need to work together," said O'Donnell.
Bookmakers Ladbrokes on Saturday made O'Donnel the
favourite to land the role after tightening his odds to 2 to 1.
Remaining favorites include BoE Deputy Governor Paul Tucker and
Financial Services Authority Chairman Adair Turner.
Britain is seeking "a person of undisputed integrity and
standing" to take over from Sir Mervyn King from July 1 next
year, according to the BoE's job advertisement.