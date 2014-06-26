BRIEF-Gramercy Property Trust reports pricing of offering of 9 mln shares
* Gramercy Property Trust announces pricing of public offering of 9,000,000 common shares
LONDON, June 26 British finance minister George Osborne said on Thursday he fully supported action taken by the Bank of England to cap high loan-to-income mortgages.
"I fully support this action by the Bank of England's new Financial Policy Committee to use the new powers we have given them," he said in a statement.
Osborne said he would apply the new mortgage limits from the BoE to every loan in the Help to Buy mortgage programme.
Osborne said he would apply the new mortgage limits from the BoE to every loan in the Help to Buy mortgage programme.
* Board ratified appropriation of 3.0 billion pesos of retained earnings for capital expenditures and asset acquisitions during 2017-2018. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: