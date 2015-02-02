BRIEF-Ingenia Communities Group says acquisition of lifestyle communities to be funded by capital raising
* Announces institutional placement and 1 for 11 accelerated non-renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer to existing securityholders
LONDON Feb 2 British finance minister George Osborne confirmed on Monday that he would give the Bank of England formal powers to limit mortgage lending and tackle excess leverage in the banking system.
Monday's decision follows a public consultation which was required after Osborne said last year that he wanted to give the BoE new legal powers over lenders, rather than just the ability to make recommendations.
"We're confirming that the Bank of England will have further powers to safeguard the stability of Britain's financial system from any future risks posed by our housing market or banks," Osborne said in a statement. (Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce)
May 2 Jonah Energy, a natural gas company backed by investors including private equity firm TPG Capital, has agreed to acquire oil and gas-producing land in Wyoming from Linn Energy for around $580 million, the companies said on Tuesday.