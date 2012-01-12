LONDON Jan 12 The Bank of England is
likely to stop short of announcing further stimulus for
Britain's fragile economy on Thursday, holding fire until at
least February when it will have new growth and inflation
forecasts to guide it.
The central bank said in October that it would buy 75
billion pounds of gilts over the following four months, adding
to its previous 200 billion pounds of quantitative easing, to
give the economy a much-needed shot in the arm.
Recent mixed economic news has bolstered analysts' view that
the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will want to see the
bank's own assessment of the economy - due to be published in
the quarterly inflation report in February - before deciding on
its next step to boost growth.
"February is an inflation report month and we think the MPC
will prefer to calibrate its policy setting within the context
of a full update of its forecasts," said Simon Hayes, economist
at Barclays Capital.
Some recent business surveys showed a surprise pick-up in
economic activity towards the end of 2011.
However, this week an employment survey added to concerns
that joblessness will continue to rise in Britain, while the
British Chambers of Commerce warned the economy was at risk of
contracting in the first half of 2012.
"The overall impression continues to be that the UK economy
is struggling markedly," said Howard Archer, economist at IHS
Global Insight, adding that another recession was still a risk.
Also, by the time of the MPC's February meeting, the current
round of quantitative easing will be concluded, making it easier
for the market to digest new gilt purchases.
With the government's hands tied by its pledge to erase the
country's huge budget deficit, the onus remains on the BoE to
support growth, and markets are expecting interest rates to stay
at a record low of 0.5 percent well into 2013.