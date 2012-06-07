LONDON, June 8 British lawmakers stepped up
calls for the government to strengthen oversight of the Bank of
England, which next year will gain new powers to regulate the
country's banks.
Britain's upper house will debate new legislation on Monday
that will make the central bank one of the world's most powerful
financial regulators, under laws drawn up by the
Conservative-led coalition government to help avoid a repeat of
the credit crisis of 2007-08.
In a report published on Friday, parliament's Treasury
Committee called for amendments to the Financial Services Bill
which would oblige the Court of the Bank of England - the
central bank's supervisory body - to undertake retrospective
reviews of the BoE's performance.
The committee says the BoE Court should also conduct reviews
into the central bank's "macroprudential" policy decisions - or
the impact of its financial regulation on the wider economy.
It also says the government should play a more active role
in deciding how to govern the BoE.
"The Bank must not be permitted to carry on with an outdated
Court. We must ensure that the Court can operate, as far as
possible, according to corporate governance best practice,"
Treasury Committee Chairman Andrew Tyrie said in a statement.
The central bank's Court has already announced it will
conduct reviews into the BoE's forecasting record, its provision
of liquidity to banks during the financial crisis and its
framework for providing liquidity to the banking system as a
whole.
However, central bankers have rejected calls for detailed
public reviews of policy decisions, saying this could curtail
free debate among policymakers.
The Treasury Committee has called for stricter oversight in
the past as the bank will now house the new Financial Policy
Committee - in charge of macro-prudential regulation to prevent
failures of the banking system as a whole - as well as a new
bank regulator, the Prudential Regulatory Authority.
A new supervisory board should have the power to examine
the merits of the Bank's policy decisions, conduct internal
reviews of its operations and publish the results within a year,
the Treasury Committee said.
The Treasury Committee had also tabled an amendment to the
government's proposals to give it a veto over the appointment of
the governor, but parliament ran out of time to debate the
issue. "We hope that the House of Lords will remedy this
defect," the report said.
The government says the market-sensitive nature of the
governor's appointment makes the role unsuitable for
pre-appointment vetting, but has pledged to advertise the post
and has said the appointment process will start later this year.