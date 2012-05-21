By Rie Ishiguro
TOKYO May 21 Bank of England policymaker Adam
Posen said on Monday that the euro zone crisis calls for
governments' active role to recapitalise and clean up the
region's banking system, saying monetary policy alone won't
solve structural problems.
"The biggest thing you need is forcefully injecting enough
capital into the banking system," Posen said at a Tokyo
conference on global financial regulation hosted by the Columbia
Business School.
"The source of current problems is not Greece... The source
of current problems in the euro zone is that various financial
exposures we all have in the interbank market are not yet
resolved because certain financial institutions are
insufficiently capitalised, insufficiently disciplined," he
said.
The failure in Athens to form a government has stoked fears
of a disorderly Greek exit from the common currency that could
trigger meltdown of the global banking system.
Investors are expected to stay wary at least until the June
17 Greek election makes clear whether the nation will stay or
leave the euro.
Posen said that a series of central bank actions taken
around the world to contain the crisis, including the European
Central Bank's three-year funding, have prevented things from
getting worse. But monetary policy alone won't solve structural
problems such as those of the banking system.
"Good monetary policy will not solve structural problems,
bad monetary policy will make all structural problems
insoluble... Institutions require very active government
intervention," he said.
While Japan made headway in cleaning up its banking system
after a crisis in the 1990s and the United States and Britain
have partially resolved recent woes, "it is a path far from
under way in the euro area," he said, adding that countries need
not be afraid to nationalise banks.
Last week, European Union finance ministers agreed on
tougher capital rules for banks, resolving years of sparring
between Britain and the rest of the EU over how to craft
measures to prevent another financial crisis.
Britain has been urging its banks to make contingency plans
for at least six months, and the BoE has said that irrespective
of whether there was a euro zone break-up, the way ahead would
be painful for Britain as well as the rest of the EU.