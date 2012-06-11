By Sven Egenter
LONDON, June 11 The Bank of England should buy
assets other than government bonds in order to get the ailing
economy growing, BoE policymaker Adam Posen said on Monday.
His call to purchase other assets than gilts puts him at
odds with Bank of England governor Mervyn King, who has rejected
calls to buy private sector assets, saying the government should
take such decisions.
But the pressure on the central bank, which stopped its
purchases in May after buying a total of 325 billion pounds in
gilts, has been growing as the economy has slipped back into
recession and the euro debt crisis is weighing heavily.
Posen warned that many companies lacked the confidence to
invest even if they had the cash, and the danger was that this
extreme risk-aversion could lead to a self-fulfilling spiral of
fear and economic contraction.
"I believe it is time for the major central banks, including
the Bank of England, to engage in purchases of assets other than
government bonds," Posen said.
In Britain, the focus should be on loans to small and medium
sized companies, Posen said, revisiting an idea he floated last
September.
"So the MPC should be contributing to the development of a
deep functional market in securitized small business lending by
making it clear we will purchase such securities that meet
general criteria," he said.
The government should set up an entity that bundled loans to
small and medium-sized firms, which the central bank could than
buy, he said.
"The need for such programs has become more evident as the
recovery has petered out in the UK and elsewhere, and as the
risk of disorder in the euro area has reinforced the trends
towards excessive reluctance to invest," he said.
Posen, who will leave the central bank's rate-setting
Monetary Policy Committee in August, has been the most outwardly
dovish policymaker over the past few years, though he dropped
his call for more quantitative easing in April.
TOO OPTIMISTIC
Posen said in his speech that he had expected that the prior
asset purchases would be sufficient to give the economy a good
chance of returning to sustainable growth consistent with
meeting the inflation target.
"I was too optimistic about the other forces at work,
including the impact of the (European Central Bank's) LTROs in
euro area, as well as perhaps about QE's impact," he said,
indicating a change of heart.
The Bank of England decided not to inject more support for
the struggling economy last week, as signs of resilience kept
recovery hopes alive while the euro zone works on a fix to its
festering debt crisis.
Minutes from the meeting are due on June 20, and many
economists expect that Adam Posen may have joined David Miles in
voting for further stimulus.
Posen's call for more action chime in with the International
Monetary Fund's recent recommendations to policymakers to
unblock growth.
The IMF urged the central bank to cut interest rates from
the current record low of 0.5 percent further and buy more
assets - possibly including assets such as mortgages or company
loans.
However, many economists are sceptical as to whether the
options on the table are
Governor King has so far rejected buying large quantities of
assets other than government bonds unless the government
indemnifies it. Nor has he asked the finance ministry to approve
any more adventurous schemes.
But Posen dismissed worries that taking on credit risks
constitutes fiscal policy and would politicize the central bank.
"Worries about credit risk on central bank balance sheets
are really concerns for central bank independence from
politicians," he said. "These concerns, however, are misplaced,
for the source of central bank independence is public support
from elected officials that the central bank is pursuing
desirable social goals," he said.