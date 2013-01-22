* Former policymaker "furious" at lack of challenge to King
* Posen says new governor Carney will face culture shock
* BoE allows dissent, but governor can easily ignore it
By David Milliken
LONDON, Jan 22 Bank of England Governor Mervyn
King is too powerful and planned changes at the bank will worsen
the situation by the time Canada's Mark Carney succeeds him, a
former senior policymaker at the bank said on Tuesday.
Adam Posen, speaking to legislators about three years on the
bank's Monetary Policy Committee that ended in August, said the
bank's non-executive directors, finance ministry officials and
politicians were unable to effectively hold King to account.
British lawmakers have expressed concern about the Bank of
England's accountability before, but Posen's comments are the
strongest criticism so far from a recent MPC member.
King repeatedly opposed suggestions by external appointees
to the committee to look at boosting the economy by buying large
sums of assets other than British government bonds, said Posen.
This resistance in turn led to external MPC members being
excluded from discussions early last year between Britain's
finance ministry and the bank about a new Funding for Lending
Scheme to boost bank credit, he continued.
"I was quite furious at the time, not at the governor - the
governor was just advocating what he thought was right, frankly.
My anger ... was at the people around Governor King and at the
Treasury and in Court who let him get away with that," Posen
said, referring to the BoE's supervisory Court of Directors.
New laws going through parliament are set to give the Bank
of England's governor sweeping powers over financial regulation,
something that raised further difficulties, Posen added.
"If it were up to me I would have written the statute
differently ... because I frankly believe it goes too far," he
said. "The governor of the Bank of England would be the most
powerful single central banker in a major central bank.
CARNEY CHALLENGE
The practical ability of the Bank of England's governor to
dominate the bank contrasts with the unusually wide scope that
external MPC members have to publicly disagree with him -
something Posen said might prove a challenge for King's
successor, Mark Carney, who currently leads the Bank of Canada.
"I don't know about Mr Carney per se, but I think that
anyone who is the governor of a central bank, where they're not
a member of a committee structure and ... there aren't votes
will have a very big culture shock," he said.
"Notwithstanding our discussion, there is more open debate
... in the Bank of England than in any other central bank that I
am aware of.
The Bank of Canada does not have external appointees on its
rate-setting board, and its officials tend not to publicly
disagree with Carney, who starts at the BoE in July.
Posen also said two ideas associated with Carney - long-term
monetary policy commitments, and targeting the cash size of the
economy rather than inflation - would not be right for Britain.
"In my mind it would be a grievous mistake," he said about
nominal GDP targeting, adding that it would push up inflation,
which is already above the BoE's 2 percent target.
Interest rate commitments would be less damaging, but
evidence suggested they did not work, he added.
Instead, the BoE needed to work with the finance ministry to
go beyond the Funding for Lending Scheme to improve firms'
access to capital markets, which is much more limited in Britain
than in other developed economies, and even some emerging ones.
"I don't want to cause bad feeling, but I think the UK ...
should be thinking the same way that Malaysia or Brazil five
years ago or 10 years ago went to the IMF and asked 'what's best
practice?' There are literally playbooks you can get," he said.
Posen also restated his view that finance minister George
Osborne was cutting Britain's budget deficit too rapidly and
that this was damaging economic confidence - something the
central bank's political neutrality meant that he could not
express while on the MPC.
Posen now heads the Petersen Institute, a leading U.S.
economics think tank.
(Additional reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Patrick
Graham)