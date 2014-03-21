By David Milliken
| LONDON, March 21
LONDON, March 21 The Bank of England needs to
abandon a culture of cosy chats and too much trust in banks
following the latest financial scandal to hit London, former
policymaker Adam Posen said on Friday.
BoE Governor Mark Carney unveiled a major shake-up of its
management on Tuesday, in part to tackle complaints from
lawmakers that the central bank had been too slow to spot signs
of financial misconduct in the past.
Posen, who served on the central bank's Monetary Policy
Committee from 2009 to 2012, said BoE staff had had too much
confidence that banks would regulate themselves and would root
out bad behaviour by their own traders.
"What is really most important is to see the Bank of England
get away from being so trusting of the banks. That was the
culture for a long time. It was not corrupt, it was just badly
mistaken," he told the BBC in a radio interview.
Earlier this month the BoE suspended an official as part of
an ongoing investigation into whether the central bank had
turned a blind eye to the alleged rigging of exchange rates in
London's $2.1 trillion-a-day currency market.
The BoE has also been criticised by lawmakers for failing to
spot the rigging of Libor interbank interest rates sooner.
Carney's shake-up of the BoE's management included the
surprise appointment of the top British official at the
International Monetary Fund, Nemat Shafik, to a new position of
deputy governor for markets.
Posen welcomed Shafik's appointment, and the promotion of
his MPC colleague, Ben Broadbent, to become deputy governor for
monetary policy.
But he said that it would be more important to change a
culture of too much trust in banks, which had also afflicted
other central banks, including the U.S. Federal Reserve.
"There has to be a top-down explicit statement that our bias
is towards having market solutions, not cosy conversations with
individual bankers, that the Bank of England is neither the
friend nor the enemy of the banks," he said.
Posen also criticised the forward guidance policy on
interest rates which Carney launched in August, calling it
"irresponsible" for encouraging the public to focus on a single
economic indicator - unemployment - as a guide to when interest
rates would rise.
He welcomed a change to the policy last month, when the
central bank said it would look at a wider range of data after
unemployment fell to the 7 percent threshold set in August.
Posen, who now heads the Washington-based Peterson Institute
for International Economics, also praised the open discussion at
MPC meetings and joked that the biscuits served to policymakers
were "cheap but fattening".
