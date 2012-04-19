LONDON, April 19 Bank of England policymaker
Adam Posen said on Thursday he is worried that underlying
inflation pressures have not eased in recent months and said if
last month's pick-up in inflation persists, the central bank
would need to rethink policy.
Posen's comments come a day after minutes to the central
bank's April meeting showed he dropped his call for the bank to
inject more stimulus into the economy, which along with hawkish
comments from his colleague Paul Tucker, fuelled expectations
the BoE would halt its 325 billion pound bond-buying programme
next month.
Data this week showed inflation ticked up in March for the
first time in six months, reinforcing policymakers' concerns
that it may take longer than they expected to fall back to its 2
percent target. In February it had forecast inflation would fall
below target in late 2012.
"Of course, the inflation forecast is higher now than it was
then precisely because rightly we did more QE," Posen was quoted
as saying in the Evening Standard newspaper.
"What is more challenging to my analysis, and more
concerning for the economy, is that core inflation has plateaued
for the last three months rather than trending down," he said.
"If it turns out this is a short-term hang before it comes
down again, great, if it turns out it's not, then I and
everybody else has to rethink something."