LONDON, June 11 The Bank of England should buy assets other than government bonds in order to get the ailing economy growing again, BoE policymaker Adam Posen said on Monday.

His call to purchase other assets than gilts puts him at odds with Bank of England governor Mervyn King, who has rejected calls to buy private sector assets, saying the government should take such decisions.

Posen warned that many companies lacked the confidence to invest even if they had the cash, and the danger was that this extreme risk-aversion could become self-fulfilling.

"I believe it is time for the major central banks, including the Bank of England, to engage in purchases of assets other than government bonds," Posen said.

In Britain, the focus should be on loans to small and medium sized companies, Posen said, revisiting an idea he floated last September.

"So the MPC should be contributing to the development of a deep functional market in securitized small business lending by making it clear we will purchase such securities that meet general criteria," he said.

"I would advise, and I would encourage the Bank to advise, HM Government to create a Fannie Mae-type of entity to facilitate development of such securitization," he said.