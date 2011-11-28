(Corrects references to 'stagnation' from 'stagflation'
throughout)
NEW YORK Nov 28 Bank of England policymaker
Adam Posen said on Monday he is more worried about stagnation
than inflation or deflation, and that central bankers need to
guard against making the mistakes of the 1930s.
"What I'm worried about is stagnation," said Posen, when
asked what he was more worried about over the next three to
five years.
"It's not about inflation or deflation, it's about very
large real shocks bumping the economy up and down around a
relatively austere, low-growth path," Posen added.
Speaking at an event at the Council on Foreign Relations in
New York, Posen said he fears that 50 years from now, policy
will be viewed in the same way the Depression era is now, which
he called a "major deflationary mistake."
"If we repeat the mistakes of the past and prematurely
tighten or insufficiently loosen, whatever you do on fiscal
policy, whatever you do on financial regulation will be
overwhelmed by that mistake," Posen added.
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)