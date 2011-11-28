(Adds details)
NEW YORK Nov 28 Bank of England policymaker
Adam Posen said on Monday he is more worried about economic
stagnation than inflation or deflation, and that central
bankers need to guard against repeating the mistakes of the
1930s.
"What I'm worried about is stagnation," said Posen, when
asked what concerns him more over the next three to five years.
"It's not about inflation or deflation, it's about very large,
real shocks bumping the economy up and down around a relatively
austere, low-growth path," Posen said.
Speaking at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York,
Posen said he fears that 50 years from now, policy will be
viewed in the same way the Depression era is now, which he
called a "major deflationary mistake."
"If we repeat the mistakes of the past and prematurely
tighten or insufficiently loosen, whatever you do on fiscal
policy, whatever you do on financial regulation will be
overwhelmed by that mistake," Posen added.
Posen, known for his dovish views, said that economic
stimulus efforts by central banks only become inflationary if
central banks are unwilling to withdraw those measures when the
time comes, and there is nothing to suggest that will be the
case.
The Bank of England restarted its quantitative easing
program in October with a plan to buy 75 billion pounds of
government bonds, on top of the 200 billion pounds of purchases
it made in 2009 to 2010.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Federal Reserve has bought more than $2
trillion in long-term securities to keep borrowing costs down
and spur the U.S. economic recovery.
Last week, Posen wrote an op-ed urging the European Central
Bank and the Fed to buy significant amounts of government bonds
to help boost their economies.
