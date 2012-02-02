By David Milliken and Sven Egenter
LONDON Feb 2 Bank of England policymaker
Adam Posen looks set to vote for another cash injection for the
faltering British economy next week, and expressed some
confidence that other central bankers may join him.
Posen suggested on Thursday that he might vote for an extra
75 billion pounds of quantitative easing next week - at the
upper end of analysts' predictions - as forecasts suggest
inflation will fall sharply.
On Wednesday the BoE completed the 75 billion pounds of gilt
purchases that it started in October, and most economists polled
by Reuters expect the central bank's Monetary Policy Committee
to raise the purchase target by 50 billion pounds on Feb. 9.
In an interview with financial news channel Bloomberg TV,
Posen gave the clearest commitment from any MPC member to date
that he was planning to vote for more QE. "I am certainly leaing
towards doing more QE if we don't change the forecast," Posen
said.
Asked if another injection of 75 billion pounds would be
needed, Posen responded: "If you're looking at what the market
rate projections are, that seems reasonable. I thought 75
billion was a good slug last time and I think there's a case to
do it again."
Posen said he could not predict the other eight Monetary
Policy Committee members' votes.
In a Reuters interview last week, MPC member David Miles
said the key issue for him was that inflation was dropping
rapidly, in line with the BoE's November forecast, though he
said it would be presumptuous to assume QE was a done deal.
The BoE predicted in November that inflation would fall
below its 2 percent target in the second half of this year, and
governor Mervyn King said recently that the fall in inflation
provided the scope for further quantitative easing if needed.
Posen indicated that he believed other MPC members were also
seriously considering more asset purchases. "I think the
governor came out pretty clearly in his recent public
statements, and other members of the committee such as Ben
Broadbent and Martin Weale have given public statements
recently. I think there is reasonable consensus on the committee
about the broad outline of the forecast."
CREDIT INFRASTRUCTURE
In a presentation at the London headquarters of Britain's
Trades Union Congress earlier on Thursday, Posen said that the
BoE might need to consider buying assets other than gilts to
help boost smaller businesses' access to loans.
These comments sent gilts lower versus Bunds, though Posen
stated that his view was not shared by all other MPC members,
and ultimately the decision was up to the BoE's executive board,
which does not include external MPC members such as him.
Posen said that he was concerned that ideas he had broached
about so-called 'credit easing' - which received a favourable
reception at Britain's annual political party conferences in
early October - had lost momentum.
TUC General Secretary Brendan Barber, whose trade union
members are major funders of the opposition Labour Party, said
government efforts so far to boost lending to small businesses
had failed, and was broadly sympathetic to Posen's ideas.
Bank lending is a contentious political topic in Britain,
where the government has been the major shareholder in two of
the country's biggest banking groups, Royal Bank of Scotland and
Lloyds Banking Group, since recapitalising them in the 2008
financial crisis.
More competition in the banking sector would help this, and
so too would government initiatives to standardise loan
applications, share proprietary credit rating data and develop a
corporate junk bond market, Posen said.
The government and the BoE needed to act together to provide
seed money to develop markets in corporate bonds for
medium-sized companies and in securitised packages of loans to
smaller businesses, Posen said.
It was in this context that the BoE should consider buying
more than just gilts as part of its asset purchase scheme.
"This is where I differ from some of my colleagues on the
MPC, is that just as the ECB is demonstrating now, you can do
monetary policy on things other than sovereign debt," he said.
"It would not be the end of the world if the MPC were as
part of the asset purchases to buy things other than gilts in
service of this structural change," he said.