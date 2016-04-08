(Adds more detail)
By Huw Jones and Andy Bruce
LONDON, April 8 The Bank of England's insurance
regulator has been appointed the new deputy governor of the
central bank responsible for day-to-day bank supervision,
Britain's finance ministry said on Friday.
Sam Woods will become head of the central bank's Prudential
Regulatory Authority, where he is now executive director of
insurance supervision. He will take over on July 1 from Andrew
Bailey, who will head Britain's Financial Conduct Authority.
"I believe Sam is the best person to ensure that these vital
reforms he helped design will be a success and to deliver a
strong, secure and globally competitive regime for all financial
services," finance minister George Osborne said in a statement.
Woods was not among those touted in the media as a contender
for the job. Lawyers said his appointment was probably intended
to avoid controversy, unlike the appointment of Bailey to head
the FCA, which had been announced earlier.
Bailey is replacing Martin Wheatley, a hardliner who was
ousted by Osborne, in a move widely criticised as a retreat from
close scrutiny of British banks.
"The Bank is much more associated with continuity than
revolution since 1694," said Rob Moulton, a financial services
lawyer at Ashurst.
"You wouldn't want two revolutionary leaders for the two
regulators at the same time. It suggests an ultimate triumph of
the BoE, that they produce their own replacement at the PRA and
take over the FCA," Moulton said.
Woods has been appointed for a renewable term of five years.
A former banking supervisor, more recently he has been
overseeing the introduction of new European Union insurance
capital rules known as Solvency II that came into force in
January, the PRA's biggest single task in the past year.
"Sam is a dedicated public servant a forward-looking
policymaker and a natural leader," BoE Governor Mark Carney
said.
Woods spent 10 years at the finance ministry before joining
what was then the Financial Services Authority in 2011. He
transferred to the BoE in 2013.
With Osborne looking for a more accommodative attitude
towards the banks, lawyers said they were not surprised that an
internal candidate was chosen to head the PRA, which has taken
pragmatic stance in its dealings with lenders.
"The PRA seems to be on a safe course and doing well, so
continuity makes sense," said Etay Katz, a financial services
lawyer at Allen & Overy.
"You are looking at a relatively young organisation with a
good sense of direction, so why would you want to have anyone
but a capable internal to take it forward?" Katz said.
Under Bailey, the PRA was a subsidiary of the BoE, but it is
now being folded into the central bank. The PRA's board will
become the Prudential Regulation Committee.
Woods will also sit on the Financial Policy Committee and on
the FCA board.
(Additional reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by Larry King)