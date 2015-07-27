LONDON, July 27 The Bank of England named two
men who have had long careers in the financial sector, David
Thorburn and Norval Bryson, to serve as external members of its
Prudential Regulation Authority, which handles day-to-day
regulation of banks.
Bryson will step down as deputy chairman of life insurer
Scottish Widows, part of Lloyds Banking Group, and will
also relinquish a role as a non-executive director of TSB
, which has been bought by Spain's Sabadell.
Thorburn was formerly chief executive of Clydesdale Bank,
which is owned by National Australia Bank.
"David's considerable expertise in retail and commercial
banking will be of great benefit as will Norval's exposure to
the insurance sector," BoE Governor Mark Carney said.
The appointments by the BoE's board, with approval from
finance minister George Osborne, will take effect on Sept. 1.
They also allow BoE official Paul Fisher to take up his seat on
the board which had been delayed due to a lack of external
members.
(Reporting by David Milliken; editing by William Schomberg)