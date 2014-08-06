(Adds detail)
LONDON Aug 6 The Bank of England's top
insurance regulator, Julian Adams, is leaving to join major
insurance group Prudential, in the second major
departure from the central bank this week.
The BoE said Adams, who has spent 28 years as a regulator,
would start as global regulatory director at Prudential early
next year once a post-employment cooling-off period expired.
Adams's exit comes at an awkward time for the BoE and global
regulators as efforts to toughen regulation for banks reach an
end and the focus shifts to sectors like insurers.
The news also comes two days after the BoE's former chief
economist, Spencer Dale, said he was quitting a new role at the
bank after just two months to become chief economist at oil
giant BP.
The BoE has recently warned that it may in future need to
keep a closer eye the dangers to the financial system posed by
firms such as investment funds and insurers, as riskier business
leaves more heavily regulated banks.
Adams oversaw more than 500 life and general insurance firms
in Britain - one of the world's biggest insurance centres - and
helped implement sweeping changes to how the sector must set
aside enough capital to protect policyholders, under new
European rules known as Solvency II which take effect in 2016.
Adams was also a key figure in attempts this year by the
Group of 20 (G20) economies to agree the first global capital
rules for the world's biggest insurers, including Prudential.
Insurers have resisted the G20 plans, saying they did not
cause the 2007-09 financial crisis and do not pose the same
risks as banks, who have faced a welter of new regulation.
The G20 will continue to flesh out the new capital rules for
insurers over the coming two years and Adams will be able to
help Prudential and the wider sector to shape the debate.
