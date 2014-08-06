LONDON Aug 6 The Bank of England said on Wednesday that its top insurance regulator, Julian Adams, was leaving the central bank to take on a role at major insurance group Prudential.

Adams worked at Britain's former Financial Services Authority until its responsibilities were taken over by the BoE in April 2013. The BoE said he would start as group regulatory director at Prudential in early 2015, after a post-employment cooling-off period expires.

The BoE has recently warned that it may in future need to keep a closer regulatory eye the dangers to the financial system posed by firms such as investment funds and insurers, as riskier business leaves the more heavily regulated banking sector. (Reporting by David Milliken, Editing by Andy Bruce)