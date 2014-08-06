LONDON Aug 6 The Bank of England said on
Wednesday that its top insurance regulator, Julian Adams, was
leaving the central bank to take on a role at major insurance
group Prudential.
Adams worked at Britain's former Financial Services
Authority until its responsibilities were taken over by the BoE
in April 2013. The BoE said he would start as group regulatory
director at Prudential in early 2015, after a post-employment
cooling-off period expires.
The BoE has recently warned that it may in future need to
keep a closer regulatory eye the dangers to the financial system
posed by firms such as investment funds and insurers, as riskier
business leaves the more heavily regulated banking sector.
