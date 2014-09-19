LONDON, Sept 19 The Bank of England's 375
billion pounds ($612 billion) of stimulus pumped into Britain's
financial system did not boost bank lending, research from the
central bank showed on Friday, although it helped turn the
economy round in other ways.
The BoE launched its bond buying programme in March 2009
during the nadir of Britain's worst post-war recession, and at
the time said it might make banks more willing to lend to
companies and households.
New research from the BoE showed that the stimulus programme
- or quantitative easing (QE) - did not produce a new bank
lending channel.
"But it is consistent with other studies which show that QE
boosted aggregate demand and inflation," the authors wrote.
They said QE was more effective in encouraging banks to
offload government bonds and use the cash to buy other, riskier
assets instead, like shares in British companies.
The report said this does not prove QE would fail to boost
bank lending in other countries.
Still, the research may be of interest to European Central
Bank policymakers who have so far failed to coax banks into
lending more despite slashing borrowing costs and flooding banks
with cheap credit. That means much is now riding on the ECB's
pledge to buy repackaged debt, known as asset-backed securities.
A Reuters poll of economists earlier this month put a 40
percent chance on the ECB beginning its own QE programme of
buying euro zone sovereign bonds.
