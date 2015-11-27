(Adds detail from BoE enforcement notice, Raphaels CEO
statement)
By David Milliken
LONDON Nov 27 The Bank of England said on
Friday it had fined one of Britain's oldest private banks 1.3
million pounds ($1.9 million) after a unit of its parent company
secretly borrowed large sums of money from it to tackle cashflow
problems.
Raphaels Bank, which dates back to 1787, failed to properly
supervise a firm within its parent group, Lenlyn Holdings Plc,
which helped to operate cash machines, the BoE said.
"Raphaels put its safety and soundness at risk by failing to
have adequate controls in place," BoE Deputy Governor Andrew
Bailey, who is the head of its Prudential Regulation Authority
(PRA), said in a statement.
"This behaviour could have had severe consequences ... which
is why the PRA has taken the relatively unusual step of levying
a fine in this case."
The central bank said employees of the company managing cash
machines, which it identified only as Company C, transferred
funds between 2007 and 2014 without the knowledge or consent of
Raphaels and took steps to conceal their actions.
"The funds were transferred from Raphaels to deal with cash
flow problems in Company C. This meant that Raphaels was exposed
to Company C, which would have led to severe financial
repercussions if Company C had become insolvent," the BoE added.
There was no evidence that other staff or directors within
the group were involved, or had requested the transfers.
Raphaels is now best known for operating cash machines at
train stations, airports and sporting events, and has since
taken back management of the cash distributors.
"Raphaels' capital and liquidity position remains strong and
these historic events resulted in no customer detriment," its
chief executive Mike Roberts said in a statement. "We are
confident that our processes relating to outsourcing, regulatory
reporting and risk management generally are now very robust."
The fine is the first imposed by the PRA after an
investigation for which it had sole responsibility since its
creation in 2012.
In total, the balance of improper transfers between 2011 and
2014 added up to more than 25 million pounds and at times
exceeded a quarter of Raphaels' regulatory capital.
Earlier this year the Financial Times reported that Lenlyn
Holdings was preparing to sell Raphaels. Lenlyn also owns
International Currency Exchange (ICE), which runs 400 bureaux de
change worldwide, as well as Payment Card Technologies Ltd.
(Additional reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Hugh Lawson)