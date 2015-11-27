LONDON Nov 27 The Bank of England said on Friday it had fined Raphaels Bank 1.278 million pounds ($1.92 million) for potentially putting its safety and soundness at risk by failing to properly manage outsourcing arrangements linked to its cash machines.

The BoE's Prudential Regulation Authority -- imposing its first fine on a firm when acting alone -- said Raphaels had not correctly supervised a firm it called 'Company C' in Raphaels' parent group which handled the financing of cash machines.

"From 2007 to 2014, Company C employees in the team responsible for managing the outsourced functions improperly transferred funds without the knowledge or consent of Raphaels and took steps to conceal their actions," the PRA said. (Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Stephen Addison)