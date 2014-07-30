* First BoE MPC member to vote for a hike from 0.5 pct next
month
* Initial hike of 25 bps in Bank Rate to come in Q1
* UK Bank Rate seen at 1.25 pct end-2015, 2.25 pct end-2016
By Jonathan Cable
LONDON, July 30 It could be as soon as next week
that the first member of the Bank of England's Monetary Policy
Committee votes to increase interest rates but it will be early
2015 before a majority agrees, a Reuters poll found on
Wednesday.
The first hike from the record low 0.5 percent Bank Rate, in
place since early 2009, will probably come in February, the poll
suggested. But even then it will only rise 25 basis points and
it will be several years, if ever, to reach pre-crisis levels of
over 5 percent.
Bank of England Governor Mark Carney has repeatedly stressed
any moves would be gradual. The poll of 55 economists taken this
week reflects that, suggesting Bank Rate will end 2015 at 1.25
percent, 2016 at 2.25 percent and 2017 at 2.75 percent.
"No-one doubts that the tightening process will be a slow
haul over the coming years," said Peter Dixon at Commerzbank.
But the six months between expectations for the first vote
for a hike and when the Bank actually follows through with a
policy change is long by historical standards.
The last time the MPC was considering raising rates was in
2006. In May of that year, one MPC member voted for a hike and
it took just three months before a majority did the same.
PAY DAY
What may be key in any decision is pay.
Workers' pay has started to pick up, but not as fast as
inflation. If that wage growth does not accelerate as expected
the Bank will hold off on raising rates, almost two thirds of
the economists polled said.
"Carney said last week that it would be difficult to raise
rates while real wages were falling," said Stephen Lewis, chief
economist at ADM Investor Services International, who expects
the first hike to come in June.
Economists in the poll gave a median 40 percent chance Bank
Rate would rise this year, the same as in a poll taken ahead of
the July meeting. Money markets are currently pricing in
a 25 basis point rise in UK rates by December.
None of the 55 economists polled expect any move when the
MPC meets on August 7 although 18 have a move pencilled in
before the end of the year compared to 21 of 63 in a July 3 poll
and just four of 52 in a poll ahead of June's meeting.
Britain's economy is now bigger than it was before the
financial crisis struck six years ago after strong growth in the
second quarter, although it reached the milestone years after
other major economies.
Gross domestic product expanded 0.8 percent in the
April-June period, the same strong pace as in the first three
months of the year, and a Reuters poll earlier this month
predicted only a slight slowdown in growth.
Earlier this week the International Monetary Fund backed the
central bank's policy of keeping rates low but warned that while
inflationary pressures were weak interest rates might need to go
up quickly if inflation took off.
While markets are focussing on when the BoE will tighten
policy, in euro zone, it is still all about stimulus.
A separate poll showed that economists expect banks to take
up 300 billion of the roughly 400 billion euros of cheap cash
the European Central Bank is offering in coming months.
(Polling by Kailash Bathija and Diptarka Roy Editing by Jeremy
Gaunt)