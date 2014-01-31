BRIEF-Gensource reports strategy for third party project funding
* Gensource announces strategy for third party project funding & termination of Yancoal off take agreement
LONDON Jan 31 The Bank of England said on Friday it planned to make up to 100 jobs redundant as a result of an efficiency review, targeting its central services division.
Eighty to 100 jobs will be made redundant subject to staff consultation, the Bank said in a statement.
The Bank employs just over 3,600 staff, of which 1,000 work in central services.
* Gensource announces strategy for third party project funding & termination of Yancoal off take agreement
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 A power outage triggered by a fire in a utility substation blacked out much of San Francisco on Friday, paralyzing the city's technology and finance center, halting its famed cable cars and shuttering major retailers.