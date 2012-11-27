Ghana's 91-day bill yield falls to 12.3903 pct
ACCRA, June 2 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill fell to 12.3903 at an auction on Friday, from 12.6999 percent at the last sale on May 26.
LONDON Nov 27 For highlights of remarks by Bank of England Governor Mervyn King, executive director for markets Paul Fisher and external Monetary Policy Committee members Martin Weale and Ben Broadbent to a British parliament committee, see.
PARIS, June 2 French bank watchdog ACPR said in a statement it had fined BNP Paribas 10 million euros ($11.27 million) for insufficient anti-money laundering controls.