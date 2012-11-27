BNP Paribas fined 10 mln euros over weaknesses in anti-money laundering controls
PARIS, June 2 French bank watchdog ACPR said in a statement it had fined BNP Paribas 10 million euros ($11.27 million) for insufficient anti-money laundering controls.
LONDON Nov 27 For highlights of remarks by Bank of England Governor Mervyn King, executive director for markets Paul Fisher and external Monetary Policy Committee members Martin Weale and Ben Broadbent to a British parliament committee, see.
PARIS, June 2 French bank watchdog ACPR said in a statement it had fined BNP Paribas 10 million euros ($11.27 million) for insufficient anti-money laundering controls.
LONDON, June 2 European private equity firm Investindustrial has invited the investment vehicle of Alibaba's founder Jack Ma to join a consortium offering to buy L'Oreal's The Body Shop for more than 800 million euros ($900 million), sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.