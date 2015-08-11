LONDON Aug 11 The Bank of England said on
Tuesday that it would look more closely later this year about
the cumulative economic cost of financial regulation brought in
since the financial crisis.
The BoE was responding to changes in the remit of its
Financial Policy Committee proposed by finance minister George
Osborne in his July budget statement.
"The Committee will ... assess the cumulative effects of
reforms to make the financial system more resilient and consider
whether in aggregate they have unintended undesirable effects,"
the BoE said.
"Where appropriate, the Committee will consider whether the
improvements in resilience from those reforms could be achieved
in ways that are further supportive of strong, sustained and
balanced growth," the BoE added.
