LONDON Aug 7 The Bank of England's decision to keep interest rates at a record low level until unemployment falls to 7 percent will help support Britain's economic recovery, finance minister George Osborne said on Wednesday.

In a letter to BoE Governor Mark Carney, Osborne said the new approach was consistent with the bank's remit to target inflation at 2 percent.

"Given the exceptional economic challenges continuing to face the UK economy, I agree with you that forward guidance can play a useful role in enhancing the effectiveness of monetary policy and thereby supporting the recovery," Osborne wrote.