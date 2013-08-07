LONDON Aug 7 The Bank of England's decision to
keep interest rates at a record low level until unemployment
falls to 7 percent will help support Britain's economic
recovery, finance minister George Osborne said on Wednesday.
In a letter to BoE Governor Mark Carney, Osborne said the
new approach was consistent with the bank's remit to target
inflation at 2 percent.
"Given the exceptional economic challenges continuing to
face the UK economy, I agree with you that forward guidance can
play a useful role in enhancing the effectiveness of monetary
policy and thereby supporting the recovery," Osborne wrote.