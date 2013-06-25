LONDON, June 25 The stimulus provided by the
Bank of England and other central banks could encourage
excessive risk-taking and complicate attempts to reverse
ultra-loose monetary policies when the time comes, Bank of
England policymaker Spencer Dale said.
Dale, who has voted against further bond-buying by the Bank
of England this year, said other risks included not providing
enough support to the economy and a loss of the bank's
credibility due to inflation running above target.
"Trying to balance these three risks has been central to my
policy decisions over the past year and I expect it to remain
so," said Dale, in an annual report to parliament's Treasury
Committee.
Charlie Bean, another Bank of England policymaker , said in
a letter to the committee dated May 16 that the option of
cutting the bank's benchmark interest rate below zero remained
under review although asset purchases and the Funding for
Lending Scheme were "more reliable" stimulus tools currently.