* Rising concern over slow growth and political risks
* Oil price fall risks increasing debt burden
* Potential stresses in market liquidity seen
By David Milliken and Huw Jones
LONDON, Dec 16 Plunging oil prices could
heighten geopolitical tensions, trigger defaults by U.S. shale
oil and gas firms and destabilise euro zone inflation
expectations, the Bank of England warned on Tuesday.
In a half-yearly assessment of global financial risks,
Britain's central bank said market concerns about persistent
slow growth and political risks had risen over the past six
months, and warned investors could ditch risky assets.
But one risk that had not materialised was a further threat
to financial stability from Britain's previously booming housing
market, though the BoE said household debt remained high.
The 40 percent fall in oil prices since June was mostly good
for growth but could "reinforce certain geopolitical risks" if
they stayed low, the report said.
Russia's central bank hiked rates to 17 percent on Monday to
stem a rout in the rouble caused by falling oil prices and the
effect of Western sanctions over its behaviour in Ukraine. But
after shortly firming at the opening, the rouble hit its
all-times low against the dollar and euro.
The oil price fall also risked pushing down already-low
inflation expectations in parts of the euro zone.
"This, in turn could result in slower growth of nominal
incomes, increasing the burden of existing debts," the BoE said.
More broadly it said worsened growth prospects in the euro
zone, the destination of half of Britain's exports, compounded
existing debt problems.
"A further downward revision to growth and inflation
prospects could lead investors to question once again the
sustainability of debt positions in the most vulnerable euro
area member countries," the BoE said.
The BoE noted oil and gas firms accounted for 13 percent of
the U.S. junk bond market and defaults by them could trigger
illiquidity in the wider junk bond market.
Banks and companies should be aware of potential stresses in
market liquidity and that their ability to sell assets in
difficult times could be "illusory", the report also said.
"A further retrenchment in risk appetite ... might prompt
sharp moves in market prices," the BoE said.
The BoE said structural changes to market liquidity since
the crisis, such as some lenders pulling out of market making
because new rules made it more expensive, "could lead to stress
in funding markets".
It also drew broadly positive conclusions from its first
sector-wide assessment of major British banks.
* For the BoE's Financial Stability Report, see here
(Editing by Tom Heneghan)