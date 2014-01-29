EDINBURGH Jan 29 The leader of Scotland's devolved government, Alex Salmond, said Bank of England Governor Mark Carney had agreed to continue discussions about economic issues around the possibility of Scottish independence, including a shared currency zone.

"The discussion was private but I welcome that the governor has confirmed his willingness to continue technical discussions, inaugurated by his predecessor (Mervyn) King, between the Scottish Government and the Bank of England in advance of the referendum," Salmond said in a statement.

Carney, who met Salmond in Edinburgh on Wednesday, is due to make a speech at 1315 GMT on his first visit to Scotland since he became BoE governor last year. Scotland is due to hold a referendum on independence on Sept. 18.

The possibility of an independent Scotland continuing to use the British pound as sought by Salmond has emerged as a key issue in an increasingly heated debate ahead of the vote.