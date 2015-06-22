LONDON, June 22 The latest British wage data is "very encouraging" and suggests the most important driver of domestically generated inflation is starting to pick up, Bank of England Deputy Governor Minouche Shafik said in an interview published on Monday.

Last week's official data showed average weekly earnings including bonuses rose 2.7 percent in the three months to April compared with a year ago, the strongest increase since the summer of 2011.

"The wage numbers indicate that the most important driver of domestically generated inflation is starting to pick up," Shafik told the London Evening Standard newspaper.

"The thing that we are missing is a strong rebound in productivity and that is what we are all hoping for." (Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Dominic Evans)