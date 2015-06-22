LONDON, June 22 The latest British wage data is
"very encouraging" and suggests the most important driver of
domestically generated inflation is starting to pick up, Bank of
England Deputy Governor Minouche Shafik said in an interview
published on Monday.
Last week's official data showed average weekly earnings
including bonuses rose 2.7 percent in the three months to April
compared with a year ago, the strongest increase since the
summer of 2011.
"The wage numbers indicate that the most important driver of
domestically generated inflation is starting to pick up," Shafik
told the London Evening Standard newspaper.
"The thing that we are missing is a strong rebound in
productivity and that is what we are all hoping for."
(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Dominic Evans)