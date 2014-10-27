LONDON Oct 27 Tougher rules may be needed to
stop a repeat of the behaviour in financial markets that has hit
trust and confidence in recent years, Bank of England Deputy
Governor Minouche Shafik said on Monday.
Launching a consultation into commodity, bond and currency
wholesale markets after banks were fined $6 billion for rigging
benchmark interest rates, Shafik said that more changes may be
needed to stop the "anything goes" attitude of traders uncovered
in recent enforcement cases.
"Caveat emptor has never meant 'anything goes' and certainly
does not trump the obligation on a firm to act honestly, fairly
and professionally," Shafik said in a speech at the London
School of Economics.
The review is being conducted jointly by the Bank of
England, the Financial Conduct Authority and the Treasury, with
recommendations due to be made in June next year.
