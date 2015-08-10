BRIEF-Golden Eagle International Trading buys 18.8 pct stake in Toebox Korea
* Says Golden Eagle International Trading has acquired 18.8 percent stake in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 18.8 percent from 0
LONDON Aug 10 Bank of England Deputy Governor Minouche Shafik said on Monday that she had no intention of moving from her current role, following a newspaper report which said she might move jobs to head Britain's financial watchdog.
"I am thoroughly enjoying my current role and have no intention of moving," Shafik said in a statement.
The Times had reported that Shafik, deputy governor for markets and banking, was in the frame to run the Financial Conduct Authority.
FCA chief executive Martin Wheatley said last month he was stepping down early after finance minister George Osborne declined to renew his contract, which had been due to end in March 2016. (Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by David Milliken)
* Macquarie beats rival group led by Hastings Funds Management