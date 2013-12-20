* Banks allow 6 pct of small firms to breach loan terms
* Firms kept alive 40 pct less productive than competitors
* But these firms leave only small dent in UK productivity
* Bond market access helps firms invest without bank help
By David Milliken
LONDON, Dec 20 Softer loan terms for the
struggling British businesses often dubbed 'zombie companies'
are not a major reason for a big shortfall in UK economic
productivity, the Bank of England said on Friday.
Japan's 'lost decade' of stagnant economic growth in the
1990s was widely blamed on banks' unwillingness to pull the plug
on unviable companies, which stopped more profitable firms from
growing; some analysts fear a similar trend in Britain.
A much smaller share of British firms have gone bankrupt
since the financial crisis than after its last recession in the
early 1990s, and the BoE is concerned that productivity in
Britain is much weaker than in other advanced economies, which
could cause higher inflation in future.
Research published by the central bank on Friday showed that
British banks had overlooked breaches of loan terms by 6 percent
of small firms, whose borrowing accounted for 14 percent of
outstanding small business loans as of March.
However, the BoE said the impact on both economic
productivity and the stability of Britain's banking system
seemed modest.
"Overall, bank forbearance to SMEs (small and medium
enterprises) appears to account for only a small proportion of
the weakness in aggregate UK productivity," the BoE said.
"Low interest rates are likely to have been more important
in explaining higher firm survival rates over recent years ...
highlighting vulnerabilities to a rise in interest rates if (it
is) not accompanied by an improvement in economic conditions."
British private-sector productivity is 18 percent lower than
if it had improved in line with its pre-crisis trend, but only
around 1 percentage point of this can be easily attributed to
loan forbearance, the BoE said.
Although firms benefiting from bank forbearance were on
average 40 percent less productive than other small businesses,
they were too few to have a big impact. Two-thirds of firms
benefiting from forbearance had a long-term future, banks said.
Forbearance was most common for hotels, restaurants and
construction firms, and usually took the form of allowing
extended repayment periods and breaches to loan conditions such
as debt-to-income covenants, rather than direct payment relief.
BoE chief economist Spencer Dale said last week that another
reason for weak productivity might be a more general
unwillingness among firms to borrow from banks after harsh
treatment during the financial crisis.
Royal Bank of Scotland is conducting an inquiry into
allegations that it deliberately forced clients facing temporary
financial difficulties into administration so that it could
acquire their assets cheaply.
Separate BoE research also published on Friday showed that
companies that had been able to raise money from bond markets
between 2010 and 2012 had invested more than firms that relied
on banks.