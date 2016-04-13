(Adds reaction, detail)

LONDON, April 13 The Bank of England said on Wednesday it will take control this month of an interbank lending rate that is an important gauge of what investors are predicting about the central bank's next moves on monetary policy.

The Sterling Overnight Index Average (SONIA) has also been considered as an alternative for some contracts to the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR), a global benchmark for around $450 trillion of contracts that has been tainted by a market-rigging scandal.

The BoE announced last year that it planned to take overall responsibility for SONIA from the Wholesale Markets Brokers' Association. As of April 25, the industry group will continue to calculate and publish SONIA but on behalf of the BoE.

A person familiar with the reform plan said the Bank of England wants to "own" the key interest rate benchmark which tracks the BoE's Bank rate, and hence shapes monetary policy.

"It's important for them to know that the market rate is close enough to the Bank Rate to ensure that market rates are not getting out of kilter," the source added.

Global regulators, led by BoE Governor Mark Carney, said in 2014 that SONIA could be an alternative to LIBOR in some contracts.

The Bank said on Wednesday it plans to issue a consultation in the late summer on its plans to broaden the range of transactions that underpin SONIA.

"The Bank views reform of SONIA as necessary, given its role as a critical benchmark in sterling markets, and in view of the limited size of the market for brokered deposits, on which SONIA is currently based," the BoE said in a statement.

Financial firms say much of their overnight lending and borrowing now takes place outside the banks and brokers that collect the data on which SONIA is based. That is partly due to regulatory restrictions introduced after the financial crisis. (Reporting by Huw Jones; Writing by Andy Bruce; Editing by Toby Chopra)