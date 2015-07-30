(Corrects to show changes will not take place until after Q2 2016)

By David Milliken

LONDON, July 30 The Bank of England set out plans on Thursday to reform a key British benchmark for interbank lending, the Sterling Overnight Index Average (SONIA), which is also used as a basis for British interest rate futures.

The BoE said it intended to collect "transaction-level data" from banks, building societies and major investment firms on both secured and unsecured lending.

"The Bank views reform of SONIA as desirable given its role as a critical benchmark in sterling markets, and in view of the limited size of the market for brokered deposits on which SONIA is currently based," the BoE said.

"The new sterling money market data collection will provide an opportunity to strengthen SONIA by broadening the range of transactions underpinning the benchmark," it added.

The BoE will consult on the planned changes until Oct. 1, with a view to implementing changes at some point after it takes over as sole administrator of SONIA in the second quarter of next year.

* To read the consultation, see here