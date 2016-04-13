BRIEF-Quabit Q1 net result turns to profit of 1.7 mln euros YoY
* SAID ON MONDAY Q1 NET PROFIT 1.7 MLN EUROS VS LOSS 2.3 MLN EUROS YEAR AGO
LONDON, April 13 The Bank of England said on Wednesday it will take over the administration of a key British benchmark for interbank lending, the Sterling Overnight Index Average (SONIA), from April 25.
The central bank had announced in July 2015 that it planned to take overall responsibility for SONIA from the Wholesale Markets Brokers' Association, which will continue to calculate and publish SONIA but on behalf of the BoE.
The BoE will issue a further consultation on its plans to broaden the range of transactions underpinning SONIA in late summer, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by David Milliken)
ALMATY, May 16 The planned takeover of Kazakhstan's Kazkommertsbank by rival Halyk Bank may take longer than previously expected, Halyk Bank chief executive Umut Shayakhmetova said on Tuesday.