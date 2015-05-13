LONDON May 13 Bank of England Governor Mark
Carney said on Wednesday it was right to consider the strength
of Britain's sterling currency when projecting the path of
future interest rates.
"For the appropriate path of rates, (sterling strength) is
relevant," said Carney, answering questions from reporters after
the BoE cut its forecasts for British economic growth over the
next three years.
Carney also said the BoE was looking "very closely" at how
any uncertainty created by a referendum on Britain's European
Union membership could affect the economy.
(Reporting by David Milliken and William Schomberg, writing by
Andy Bruce; Editing by Alison Williams)