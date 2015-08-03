* Bank of England to publish updated forecasts on Aug. 6
By David Milliken
LONDON, Aug 3 As the Bank of England moves
closer to raising interest rates for the first time since 2007,
the strength of sterling is causing disagreement among its
policymakers over when to pull the trigger.
The BoE is due to make a slew of announcements on Thursday,
among them its forecasts for inflation, which will give
investors a better sense of how soon rates are likely to rise.
The pound hit its highest level in over seven years against
the currencies of Britain's main trading partners last month,
bolstered by expectations of higher interest rates as the
country's economy recovers. This week, the bank will need to
take a stand on how long the effect of strong sterling will
last.
The BoE's rate-setters must decide whether the effect of
cheaper imports and reduced demand for British products abroad
will last long enough to justify a cut to its forecast for
inflation in two years' time. Private-sector economists would
usually interpret this as a sign that the bank is unlikely to
raise interest rates in the coming months.
However, some policymakers might still want to tighten
policy if other factors - such as the speed at which wages are
rising, relative to a small recovery in productivity - point to
underlying price pressures in the slightly longer term.
"At that point, the decision on what to do with interest
rates becomes more complicated," said Robert Wood, a former BoE
forecaster who is an economist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
While the BoE typically ignores factors with a brief impact
on inflation such as swings in oil and food prices, big currency
moves are on the borderline between a short-term and a long-term
factor.
British inflation is currently forecast to bounce back from
zero to its target of 2 percent within two years. But if
Thursday's forecasts show this may take rather longer, the
chances of a rate rise before early next year will fade.
SPLIT EMERGING?
BoE policymakers have already disagreed on how much the
strength in sterling is likely to offset the impact on inflation
of rising wages, according to minutes of their meeting in early
July, and some are expected to vote for a rate hike this week.
Governor Mark Carney struck a more cautious note on July 16,
saying an 18 percent rise in sterling over the past two years
could have a "sizeable" and "potentially protracted" effect.
The need for a rate hike should become clearer around the
end of the year, he said.
This week, he is likely to be wary of driving sterling up by
talking up the prospect of a British rate rise while the timing
of a similar move by the U.S. Federal Reserve remains uncertain.
The last time Britain was hit by a similar-sized currency
shock - when sterling weakened by more than a quarter at the
start of the financial crisis - the impact on inflation lasted
much longer than the BoE forecast at the time.
This time, import prices have fallen by less than the BoE
expected. But policymakers might decide the impact of sterling
strength is simply taking longer than usual to have an effect.
"Pass-through is one of those movable feasts," Wood said.
"It can be bigger or smaller depending on the state of the
economy at the time. It's very hard to predict."
