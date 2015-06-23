* Sterling's gains could see BoE toe a less hawkish bias
* Robust British data brings forward rate hike expectations
* Sterling index at 7-yr highs
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, June 23 A surge in sterling on robust
British economic data and safe-haven demand due to Greece has
raised questions over whether the Bank of England will begin
lifting interest rates as quickly as some anticipate.
Market expectations as indicated by the sterling overnight
indexed swaps curve, suggest the BoE will follow
the U.S. Federal Reserve to become the second major central bank
to lift interest rates from their crisis-era lows. Economists
and some in the market are pencilling in the initial hike in the
first quarter of 2016.
But a stronger currency tends to lower inflation, and this
-- plus the prospect of further growth-sapping fiscal tightening
by the Conservative government -- has persuaded some analysts to
say that the BoE could hold rates lower for longer. That would
disappoint sterling bulls.
The pound touched a seven-year high on a trade-weighted
basis on Tuesday, bolstered by expectations the BoE will
raise rates for the first time since July 2007 towards the end
of the first quarter of 2016.
The market had been predicting a hike from 0.5 percent in
the second quarter but shifted its view last week after data
showing wages grew at their fastest rate in nearly four years in
April and signs of further improvement in the labour market.
"A rising pound which will eat into any gains in inflation,
will have implications for monetary policy," said Geoff Yu,
strategist at UBS. He added that persistent disinflationary
conditions and uncertainty in the euro zone -- the UK's biggest
trading partner -- could see rates remain lower for longer.
British consumer prices rose a measly 0.1 percent in the 12
months to May, recovering from a fall of 0.1 percent in April.
Earlier this year, BoE Governor Mark Carney said the impact of
rising sterling on inflation could last for some time.
Many speculators are yet to buy into the view that sterling
is in for a lengthy period of gains. Data from the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission showed speculators still held large
bets against the pound, although they have been trimming those
positions.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Graphic on speculators' positioning in sterling/dollar:
here
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
FISCAL TIGHTENING, BREXIT RISKS
The BoE's sensitivity to a rising currency and its impact is
not unique. Earlier this year, as the dollar hit decade
highs on expectations that the Federal Reserve could start
raising rates in June, several policymakers warned about its
impact on U.S. growth and inflation.
The dollar has pulled back and investors are still unclear
whether the Fed will raise rates in September or December.
Back in Britain, investors also have to reckon with a bout
of fiscal tightening. Finance minister George Osborne is due to
announce new plans to tackle the budget deficit on July 8,
including spending cuts, after his Conservative Party won a
general election in May.
Morgan Stanley analysts say fiscal tightening could amount
to just over 1.5 percent of gross domestic product in the next
couple of years and see growth slowing in 2016 to 1.9 percent --
below the BoE's forecast of 2.6 percent.
"In the short term, fiscal drag could produce a slower
growth trend and delay a tightening cycle," said Josh O'Byrne,
currency strategist at Citi.
Additionally, political risks in the form of a referendum on
Britain's membership of the European Union could pose a risk.
"Investment flows could be adversely affected by uncertainty
in the run up to the UK's EU membership referendum," said Jane
Foley, senior currency strategist at Rabobank.
"As it stands we are comfortable with our forecast for
steady rates from the BoE until May 2016."
(Editing by Catherine Evans)