LONDON Oct 31 Shares in Barclays rose
by 7 percent after Britain's financial regulator said banks had
until 2019 to hit a new target that will cap the size of their
businesses at about 20 times their equity.
Banking sources had expected lenders to have to meet the new
targets, dubbed a leverage ratio, by 2017. The actual
requirement, which means banks' equity could have to be as high
as 4.95 percent of their total assets, is at the harsher end of
industry expectations.
Barclays' leverage ratio currently stands at 3.5 percent,
the lowest among British banks and it would have come under the
most scrutiny had a tighter deadline been imposed.
Shares in Lloyds Banking Group were up 2.3 percent,
Royal Bank of Scotland shares were up 5.4 percent and
HSBC shares were up by 1.8 percent.
