LONDON, March 16 Workers at the Bank of England
could vote to take industrial action this year to register their
anger over pay after the central bank offered a below-inflation
annual rise, Britain's biggest union said on Thursday.
Unite said its members voted 70 percent in favour of
pressing ahead with a more formal vote later in the Spring to
decide whether to take industrial action at the 323-year-old
bank, which employs around 3,600 people.
Britain has been hit by a wave of strikes in the last year,
with train and airline workers resorting to industrial action
over issues ranging from pay deals to pensions and the nature of
their contracts.
Unite, which represents workers in security, catering,
legal, HR and other services at the Bank, said it awarded a 1
percent pay rise for the year starting on April 1 although line
managers would have discretion to share out the increase.
Another 0.5 percent rise could also be awarded to those who
are under-paid.
The central bank, led by Mark Carney, has a remit to keep
inflation at 2 percent which is set to rise above that target
after the vote to leave the European Union because of a plunge
in the value of the pound. Inflation is currently 1.8 percent.
"What is galling is that this paltry pay offer is well below
the rate of inflation and our members have to work, travel and
live in one of the world's most expensive cities," Unite
regional officer Mercedes Sanchez said in a statement.
"The consultative ballot has given us a strong mandate to
proceed to an industrial action ballot which could be held later
in the spring. In the meantime, we urge the bank's management to
get back around the table and negotiate in a constructive
manner."
A spokeswoman for the Bank declined to comment.
