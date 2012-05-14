LONDON May 14 A huge change in the Bank of
England's remit has thrown open the race for a successor to
Governor Mervyn King, leading to one critique that no one but a
"superhuman" need apply.
The central bank is about to take on a much broader role
regulating Britain's financial system on tops of its tradition
role in setting monetary policy.
King's academic prowess made him well suited to the monetary
policy-focused role he took on in 2003. But the financial crisis
has led to the bank being given a much wider, more politicised,
range of tasks, including overseeing Britain's banking system.
For finance minister George Osborne, it is a difficult
appointment.
Former BoE policymaker Charles Goodhart likens the
appointment of the bank's chief to a mediaeval English king
selecting an archbishop - a powerful figure who is nearly
impossible to either displace or ignore once in office.
"It may not be the perfect analogy, but it's like the church
and the crown - they are always slightly at odds," he said.
BoE Deputy Governor Paul Tucker is currently leading the
betting odds for the top job, followed by former Barclays chief
executive John Varley, former top civil servant Gus O'Donnell,
Financial Services Authority chairman Adair Turner, ex-HSBC
chairman Stephen Green and Goldman Sachs economist Jim O'Neill.
The government has reason to thank the King's BoE for
running a loose monetary policy that has supported the economy
and helped keep down the cost of public borrowing as it
struggles with the aftermath of Britain's deepest slump since
the 1930s.
But King was in charge during the 2007-08 financial crisis,
a period when he and the bank were criticised for handling the
unfolding drama too slowly.
Osborne's predecessor, Alistair Darling, approved King for a
second term with a certain degree of reluctance and there is now
a chorus of critics saying a more deft regulatory and managerial
hand is needed.
"The days of the theoretical economist are dead and over,"
said David Blanchflower, a former BoE policymaker who has become
the central bank's harshest critic. "How dare the same people
who missed all of this, how can they still be in control?"
LONG ODDS
A sense that the government, lawmakers and many commentators
would prefer someone from outside the BoE is probably the
biggest threat to Tucker, who has spent his career at the BoE.
Betting markets only place Tucker at 3/1 to get the top job,
with other names - some plausible, some not - regularly popping
up in Britain's media.
Historically, the government has tended to appoint
commercial bankers familiar with the effect of policy on
day-to-day lending into the top BoE job, and this would be
supported by some in the City, who believe the BoE under King
suffered from too academic a focus.
"What they really, really need is someone who has direct
hands-on business experience," said Marc Ostwald, a fixed income
strategist at Monument Securities.
But after the financial crisis, a banker would be a tough
sell politically, said John Gieve, who was Tucker's predecessor
and as a former senior civil servant, a rare recent external
appointment to the BoE.
"If you're appointing a banker, they definitely have to be
at home in macroeconomic policy, as banking credentials are not
enough - in fact they raise as many questions as they answer,"
Gieve said.
If this is the case, Varley might be a longer shot than the
7/2 odds he is trading at suggest. Moreover, he is a lawyer
rather than an economist by training.
The betting odds on Green and O'Neill are no better at 5/1,
and a former banker would probably be opposed by Osborne's
coalition partners, the Liberal Democrats.
O'Donnell, currently trading at 4/1, is seen as a stronger
candidate if the government does not want a BoE insider.
"O'Donnell looks like a clean pair of hands," Blanchflower
said. "You have to have someone who's a chairman of the board,
because of all this power that's being handed to the Bank."
A university lecturer in economics before joining the
finance ministry, O'Donnell rose to head Britain's civil service
and become the chief advisor to prime ministers Tony Blair,
Gordon Brown and David Cameron.
Little is known about his views on economics or financial
regulation, but a rare glimpse came from a leaked memo in 2010
in which he urged Cameron and Osborne to prepare a 'plan B' in
case Britain's economy tanked following their fiscal austerity
plan - a key call of the opposition Labour Party and one which
the government had publicly resisted.
If a regulatory expert is needed, and Tucker is not wanted
because he is too much of an insider, then FSA chairman Turner
would fit the bill. He joined the FSA days before investment
bank Lehman Brothers collapsed - so cannot be tarred with
failing to foresee the crisis - and Gieve praised him as having
come up with some of the best regulatory ideas to emerge from
the crisis.
Osborne's biggest challenge will be deciding where he wants
to compromise, as whoever is picked will have shortcomings in at
least one area.
"Wanted, a new governor of the Bank of England. Only
superhumans need apply," joked Labour's finance spokesman Ed
Balls in a recent newspaper article. He may not have been wrong.