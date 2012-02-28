Feb 28 Britain's banks must boost their
capital buffers due to the lingering threat of a severe crisis
in the euro zone, leaving the job of supporting the economy to
the Bank of England's monetary policy, a top BoE official said
on Tuesday.
BoE Deputy Governor Paul Tucker, who is responsible for
financial stability, highlighted the need for new, so-called
macroprudential tools to fight excesses in financial markets,
according to the text of a speech to economists.
While such tools could allow a central bank to relax capital
requirements to encourage banks to ease lending conditions, such
a move was not sensible now, as the lingering threat of a severe
crisis in the euro zone has left banks operating in an
"extraordinarily risky environment," Tucker said.
"In current circumstances, gradually building resilience
through retained earnings is best for stability and recovery,
because it helps preserve the capacity to lend 'the day after
tomorrow,'" he said.
Tucker, who is seen as one of the potential contenders to
follow BoE Governor Mervyn King at the helm of the Bank, is also
a member of the BoE's new Financial Policy Committee, which is
in charge of tackling systemic risks to financial stability.
The burden to underpin demand is now on monetary policy,
Tucker said, noting that central banks like the BoE have
injected "extraordinary monetary stimulus."
"That stimulus can be sustained only so long as medium-term
inflation expectations remain anchored to our target of 2
percent. We must be alert to the need gradually to withdraw
stimulus as and when recovery builds," he said.
The BoE's Monetary Policy Committee voted to extend its
quantitative easing asset purchases by another 50 billion pounds
earlier this month, though the voting record showed that two of
the nine members favoured a larger boost.
Tucker had joined King in the majority vote to take the
purchase total to 325 billion pounds.
Some of Tucker's fellow policymakers have indicated that
another QE extension in May remains a possibility, although
more upbeat news from the economy has eased concerns of a
renewed recession.
The central bank predicts a modest recovery in the second
half of this year after a weak start. It sees inflation falling
below its 2 percent target towards the end of 2012.
LESSONS
In his speech, Tucker identified two main explanations for
the strong credit growth and the asset price appreciation prior
to the financial crisis.
"First, a fall in the world safe real rate, due to excess
savings in the East," he said. "Second, increasing global
liquidity, transmitted through expansive cross-border lending,
kicked off by prolonged accommodative monetary policy."
Tucker said macroprudential policies had a key role in the
future to tackle such developments.
"We must not rely entirely on central banks 'mopping up'
after financial crises," he said. "We need overall macro regimes
that aim to make chronic imbalances and over-indebtedness less
likely and less threatening."
Central banks also had to take into account that the
transmission of their policies was affected by risk appetite,
and that they also affected risk-taking behavior.
"We need, in particular, to be ready to contain private
sector liquidity creation even when it is not driving excess
nominal demand growth," he said. "That will amount to arresting
occasionally the expansion or leverage of the banking system and
shadow banking sectors."